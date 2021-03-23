tru Independence LLC Acquires Shares of 7,759 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,507,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.2% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after buying an additional 1,464,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $91.48.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.