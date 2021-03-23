tru Independence LLC Takes $568.60 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,600,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.22. 37,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,482. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10.

