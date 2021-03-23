tru Independence LLC Takes $893.55 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $893,550,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,963,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $258,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,938. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $128.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

