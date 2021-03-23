TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $358,673.04 and $7,584.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00023996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.77 or 0.00626027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00023573 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

