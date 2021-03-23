Truegame (TGAME) Achieves Market Cap of $158,393.27

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 65.7% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $158,393.27 and $3,527.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.79 or 0.00619996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00067436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

