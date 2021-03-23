Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 46,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 492,584 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $999.77 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

