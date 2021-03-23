Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Stake Lessened by Standard General L.P.

Standard General L.P. reduced its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,042,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands accounts for approximately 22.4% of Standard General L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Standard General L.P. owned approximately 31.53% of Turning Point Brands worth $269,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPB stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,663. The stock has a market cap of $977.33 million, a PE ratio of 125.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPB. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

