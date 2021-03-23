Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 159.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.01% of Twilio worth $518,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,542 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,093 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $358.47. 16,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,763. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of -127.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.