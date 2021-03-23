U Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $945,015.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. U Network has a market cap of $9.16 million and $945,015.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, U Network has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000057 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

U Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.