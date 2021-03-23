U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:GROW traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,761. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

