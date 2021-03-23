U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
NASDAQ:GROW traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,761. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.
