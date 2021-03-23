Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Tiger Global Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 3.6% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Uber Technologies worth $1,411,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $54.01. 551,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,456,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

