UCA Coin (UCA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.11 Million

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. UCA Coin has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $76,830.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.34 or 0.00471916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00063491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00144309 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00757891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00075278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,291,678,079 coins and its circulating supply is 2,013,949,454 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

