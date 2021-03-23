UGAS (UGAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $4.67 million and $780,454.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UGAS has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.33 or 0.00625405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023334 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

