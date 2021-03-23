Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Up 2.5%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 26,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,381,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

