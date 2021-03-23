UNICORN Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $339.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $46,763.19 and $339.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00055257 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

