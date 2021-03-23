UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on UNCRY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

