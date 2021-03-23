Unido EP Market Capitalization Hits $20.64 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $20.64 million and approximately $634,427.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.54 or 0.00466484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00063717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00150985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.98 or 0.00786088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00075499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,708,119 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

