UniMex Network (UMX) Reaches Market Cap of $36.70 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One UniMex Network token can now be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00010564 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 218.7% against the dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $36.70 million and $9.70 million worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.54 or 0.00466484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00063717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00150985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.98 or 0.00786088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00075499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,291,631 tokens.

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

