Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.33% of Union Pacific worth $457,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after purchasing an additional 95,387 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.06. 105,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,394. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $109.61 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

