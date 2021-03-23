Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

UNPRF stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. Uniper has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

