Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.24 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Uniswap has a market cap of $18.24 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $34.95 or 0.00063892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,893,382 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

