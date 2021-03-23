United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Holdings Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of United Fire Group worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 580.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

