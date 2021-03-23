United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 515.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,811 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $4,481,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,931,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.04. The stock had a trading volume of 62,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

