United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,421 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.43% of United States Steel worth $52,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,967,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in United States Steel by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 738,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 87.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 270,525 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

