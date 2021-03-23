UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,408 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after acquiring an additional 552,219 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,133,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,325,408,000 after acquiring an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $178,227,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $182,749,000 after acquiring an additional 417,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $369.80. 49,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.37 and a 200 day moving average of $334.26. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $370.46. The company has a market capitalization of $349.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

