Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,875 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Universal worth $24,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Universal during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Universal by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,491,000 after purchasing an additional 81,740 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

In related news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.