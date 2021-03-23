Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.43% of Universal Electronics worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 170.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UEIC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $183,030.00. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $155,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

