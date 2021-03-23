Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 63,606 shares.The stock last traded at $26.32 and had previously closed at $26.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $706.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 196,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

