Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

UTI stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.