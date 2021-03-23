Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

UTI stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.93 million, a P/E ratio of -52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth $3,301,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 502.7% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 431,300 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 41.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at about $897,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

