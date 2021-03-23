Universe Group (LON:UNG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.53 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.99 ($0.07). Universe Group shares last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 684,821 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.66 million and a PE ratio of -4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.01.

About Universe Group (LON:UNG)

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

