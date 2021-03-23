Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Upland Software worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPLD. Truist lifted their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $13,289,812. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

