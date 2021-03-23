Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stake Lessened by P2 Capital Partners LLC

P2 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. Upland Software comprises about 1.9% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Upland Software worth $27,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPLD. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,745,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 265,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,812 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPLD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

