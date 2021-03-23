Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.49 and traded as high as C$5.68. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 879,085 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$752.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.49.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

