USDX [Lighthouse] 24-Hour Volume Hits $163.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 432% higher against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $163.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,217.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.64 or 0.00953747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.20 or 0.00395173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00054493 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001090 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012890 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

