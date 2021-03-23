USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Hits $1.00

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,699.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.46 or 0.00975257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.79 or 0.00401817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012907 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.