USDX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005669 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000140 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000129 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000046 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

