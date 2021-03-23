Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 175,208 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 141.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,208 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $235.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.97 and a 200 day moving average of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.