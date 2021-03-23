Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $96.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

VLO opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,408.53, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

