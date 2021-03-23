Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.81

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and traded as high as $23.44. Valhi shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 21,700 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $646.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 63.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 71.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 24.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

