Valor Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.23 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001273 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00049589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.94 or 0.00624637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

