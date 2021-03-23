Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.41. 958,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,973. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.73 and a fifty-two week high of $175.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

