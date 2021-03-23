Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,000. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,510,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after buying an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,978,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $9,108,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,941 shares of company stock worth $5,246,501. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $10.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.37. 528,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,836. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.80 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

