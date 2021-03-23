Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 107,725 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 107,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,008,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 837,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $89,600,000 after acquiring an additional 602,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Starbucks by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 637,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $68,248,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,656,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,597. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 139.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

