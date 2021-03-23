Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,019 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.85.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $452.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.30 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.57 and its 200 day moving average is $468.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

