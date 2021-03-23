Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 261,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,000. Ally Financial makes up approximately 1.9% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Ally Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after buying an additional 3,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Ally Financial stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,603. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

