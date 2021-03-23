Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 338,425 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 338,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,699,000. Bloom Energy makes up 1.9% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.20% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $4,357,211.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 423,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,455. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of BE stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,550. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

