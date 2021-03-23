Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $12.62 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,000. The Home Depot comprises 2.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $289.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.01 and a 12-month high of $293.43. The company has a market capitalization of $312.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.76.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

