Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $6.78 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 265,753 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,873,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 267,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,185. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,419 shares of company stock worth $1,073,376. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

