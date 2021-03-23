Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $7.10 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,570,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

